The free, open-source Arduino emulator that runs in your browser

Write Arduino code, compile it, and simulate it with real AVR8 CPU emulation and 48+ interactive electronic components — all running locally in your browser. No cloud, no latency, no account required.

Features

Real ATmega328p (AVR8) emulation at 16 MHz via avr8js

Raspberry Pi Pico (RP2040) emulation via rp2040js

48+ wokwi interactive electronic components (LEDs, resistors, buttons, sensors…)

Monaco Code Editor with full C++ / Arduino syntax highlighting

arduino-cli compilation backend — produces real .hex / .uf2 files

Serial Monitor with auto baud-rate detection and send

Library Manager for Arduino libraries

Multi-file workspace (.ino, .h, .cpp)

Wire system with orthogonal routing

ILI9341 TFT display simulation

I2C, SPI, USART, ADC, PWM support

Docker standalone image — deploy anywhere with one command

Supported Boards

Arduino Uno (ATmega328p) — full AVR8 emulation

Raspberry Pi Pico (RP2040) — RP2040 emulation

Get Started

Open the Editor — no installation needed.

Self-host with Docker: docker run -d -p 3080:80 ghcr.io/davidmonterocrespo24/velxio:master

Frequently Asked Questions